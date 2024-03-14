Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.89

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.89 and last traded at $54.89, with a volume of 2209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 396.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

