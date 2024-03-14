Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

