Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX):

3/4/2024 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2024 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2024 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

MLTX stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,447 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,976,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after acquiring an additional 196,144 shares during the last quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

