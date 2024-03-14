Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 5,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.
About Investor AB (publ)
Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.
