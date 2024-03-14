Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,102,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iris Energy by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 649,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

