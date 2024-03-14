iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

