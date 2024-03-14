iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day moving average is $144.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

