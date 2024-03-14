iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.28

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.28 and last traded at $175.14, with a volume of 324378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average of $159.82.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.