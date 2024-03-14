iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

