iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

