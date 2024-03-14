iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

IYE opened at $47.19 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

