iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.62

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.62 and last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 22975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.22.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,062,000.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

