Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Itron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $45,692.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,185.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

