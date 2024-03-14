Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

