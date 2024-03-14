Jeffrey T. Hinson Sells 1,001 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
LYV opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.30.
LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $33,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
