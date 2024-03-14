Jeffrey T. Hinson Sells 1,001 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $33,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

