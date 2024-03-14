Joseph Stilwell Sells 7,300 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $63,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

KFS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 283,010 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 105,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1,533.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 407,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 324,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.