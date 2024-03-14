Joseph Stilwell Sells 7,300 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $63,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80.
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance
KFS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
Featured Stories
