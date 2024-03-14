JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.49. Approximately 118,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 746,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

YY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,138 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 169.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 751,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

