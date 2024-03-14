JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,544,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $191.44 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

