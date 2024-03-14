JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.17

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.17 and last traded at $109.17, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,187,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

