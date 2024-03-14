JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Lifted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.45.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

