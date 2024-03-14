K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.35

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.35 and traded as high as C$34.25. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$34.01, with a volume of 14,513 shares traded.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.35. The firm has a market cap of C$363.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

In related news, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$1,020,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total value of C$510,307.50. Also, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$1,020,300.00. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

