Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.86

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.86 and traded as high as $78.90. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $77.72, with a volume of 238,063 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALU. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 105.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

