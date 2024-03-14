Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

BZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

NASDAQ BZ opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 121.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after buying an additional 973,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,993,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 12.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,640,000 after buying an additional 1,416,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,483,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after buying an additional 153,010 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.