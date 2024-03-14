Karora Resources Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, CIBC raised Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Price Performance

KRR opened at C$4.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The stock has a market cap of C$814.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.99. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$5.61.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

