KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

KBR Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KBR opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,633,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,941,000 after buying an additional 1,078,635 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after buying an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 99.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after buying an additional 678,185 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

