KE Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 17,033 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average volume of 11,468 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in KE by 13.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 94,624 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KE by 38.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 162,027 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. KE has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.74.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.