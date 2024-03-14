Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
KTCC stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.43.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.