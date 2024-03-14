Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

KTCC stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

