Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.33

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.33 and last traded at C$34.25, with a volume of 217120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Keyera Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.60. The company has a market cap of C$7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8835386 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

