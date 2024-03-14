Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.4% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

