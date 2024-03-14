Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

