Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

