Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KSS opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

