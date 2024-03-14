Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in February

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Konecranes Price Performance

KNCRY opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Konecranes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.15. Konecranes’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.

