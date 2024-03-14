Kooth (LON:KOO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.24) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.24% from the company’s current price.
Kooth Stock Performance
Shares of Kooth stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.56) on Tuesday. Kooth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.50 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9,266.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.47.
About Kooth
