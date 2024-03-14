Kooth (LON:KOO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.24) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.24% from the company’s current price.

Kooth Stock Performance

Shares of Kooth stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.56) on Tuesday. Kooth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.50 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9,266.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.47.

About Kooth

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

