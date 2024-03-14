Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

KFY has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,257,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 85,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,074,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

