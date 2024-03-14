KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th.

KVH Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the first quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 7,440.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 7,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

