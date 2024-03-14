Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.