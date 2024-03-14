Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.20.

NYSE:LW opened at $102.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $383,220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $93,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,033 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 538,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

