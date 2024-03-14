LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 215,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 209,753 shares.The stock last traded at $3.11 and had previously closed at $3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

The company has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 544.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Recommended Stories

