Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Latham Group’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Latham Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Latham Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $75,984.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $811,736.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,543.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,474.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $165,868 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

