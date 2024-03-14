Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Issues Earnings Results

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Latham Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $75,984.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,736.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $75,984.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,736.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,543.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,474.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,383 shares of company stock worth $165,868. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Bank of America cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.
