Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in February

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance

LBUY stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

