Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in February

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance
LBUY stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
