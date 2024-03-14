Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Get Lear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lear

Lear Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $143.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.