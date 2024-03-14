Leggett & Platt Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,152 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 1,050 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on LEG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt Price Performance
NYSE:LEG opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -184.00%.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
