Leggett & Platt Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,152 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 1,050 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $17,133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 640,015 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

