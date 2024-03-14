LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of TREE opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $538.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in LendingTree by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

