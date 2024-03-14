Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.62. 3,249,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,932,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 250,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 87,827 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

