LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.