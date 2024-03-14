Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Purchases 242 Shares

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £820 ($1,050.61) per share, for a total transaction of £198,440 ($254,247.28).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 100 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £847.90 ($1,086.35) per share, for a total transaction of £84,790 ($108,635.49).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael Lindsell acquired 34 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £843.66 ($1,080.92) per share, for a total transaction of £28,684.44 ($36,751.36).

Lindsell Train Price Performance

Shares of LON:LTI opened at GBX 790 ($10.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 838.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 858.03. Lindsell Train has a one year low of GBX 713.92 ($9.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 million, a PE ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Lindsell Train Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

