LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $262.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.24.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

