Lufax (LU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lufax Stock Performance

LU opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lufax has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Get Lufax alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

View Our Latest Report on LU

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.