Lufax (LU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lufax Stock Performance
LU opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lufax has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lufax
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.